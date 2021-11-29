NORTH MANKATO — A North Mankato man is in custody after reportedly pointing a BB gun at a neighbor.
A woman at a townhouse complex in the 1700 block of Northway Drive called police late Sunday night, according to a release from the North Mankato Police Department.
The woman had her 3-year-old child with her when she knocked on the door of an adjoining townhouse at about 11 p.m. Sunday. She said a man came to the door and pointed a gun at her.
The resident was arrested and charges are pending. He is identified on the Nicollet County Jail roster as Pedro Theodore Trinidad, 40. A BB gun was recovered from his residence.
