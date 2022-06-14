MANKATO — An Eagle Lake man is accused of pulling out a gun outside a Mankato fast-food restaurant Sunday.
Bradyn Jeffrey Ayers Schueneman, 23, was charged with a felony for making violent threats Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A criminal complaint states two people left the restaurant and were trying to leave in a car, but he was blocking the exit in his car. They asked him to move, with one of them reportedly making "a comment to him regarding a sexual act."
Schueneman then pulled out a gun, according to the complaint. The people drove away, with Schueneman reportedly following them yelling threats out his window.
Officers found Schueneman afterward and reported finding a fast-food bag in the car along with a firearm between the driver's seat and center console, an extended magazine in the driver's door and another magazine in the console.
