GARDEN CITY — A homeless man reportedly threatened a woman he knows and made another threat toward her while speaking to an investigator.
Michael David Abbott, 55, was charged with felony threats of violence Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A Garden City woman reported Abbott threatened to kill her and burn her house down while they were talking on the phone Saturday night.
When a Blue Earth County sheriff’s deputy spoke with Abbott, he allegedly repeated the threat to burn down the woman’s house and said she would be “toast.”
