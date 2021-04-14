LE CENTER — A man allegedly left his own vehicle behind when he stole a car from rural Le Sueur County, then fled from police.
Seth Richard Roxberg, 49, of Belle Plaine, was charged with felony counts of vehicle theft and fleeing police as well as marijuana possession Monday in Le Sueur County District Court.
A car with no exhaust was stolen from a yard on Cannon River Road southeast of Le Center early Saturday morning. A van registered to Roxberg was left in the driveway.
The stolen car was spotted soon after in Montgomery. The driver pulled over then fled as a police officer approached, according to a court complaint.
The pursuit continued into New Prague and ended after stop sticks were deployed and deflated the car’s tires.
Roxberg reportedly had marijuana in his pocket.
