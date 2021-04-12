MANKATO — A man allegedly fought with and threatened to kill Mankato police officers.
Cornnell Joseph Herring, 39, who does not have a permanent address, was charged with felony threats of violence and gross misdemeanor counts of assault on a police officer and obstructing the legal process Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Officers responded to Herring fighting with bouncers at the Underground in downtown Mankato Friday evening. Herring resisted arrests and made multiple threats to kill police officers, the charges say.
He allegedly continued to fight with and threatened officers at jail, at one point punching an officer in the shoulder.
A stun gun then was used to subdue Herring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.