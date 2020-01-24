MANKATO — A Mankato man allegedly posted nude photographs of a woman online without her permission and threatened to kill her if she reported it to police.
A woman contacted Mankato police in December and said she met Cameron Lee Brown, 24, on Snapchat and she privately sent him nude photographs. The woman said Brown became upset with her and posted the photos on his Snapchat account, according to a court complaint.
When the woman confronted Brown, he allegedly made multiple threatening statements, including that he would kill her if she turned him in.
Brown was charged with felony counts of threats of violence and tampering with a witness.
He was not charged with nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images. The Minnesota Court of Appeals recently struck down that charge, finding it was unconstitutionally overbroad.
