ELYSIAN — A rural Elysian man is accused of ramming a woman's vehicle then attacking a man with an ax.
Mark Lyndon McGuire, 41, was charged Friday in Le Sueur County District Court with two felony counts of assault and misdemeanor fleeing police on foot.
The court complaint alleges:
McGuire twice drove a pickup into a van occupied by a woman he knows on Wednesday on 221ist Ave. north of Elysian. The first time he pushed her van down a gravel road and the second time he rammed into the passenger side, causing significant damage.
Another man at the scene then pulled McGuire out of the truck and they fought.
McGuire got an ax and chased after the other man, striking him in the hand. The man was cut but did not need to go to a hospital.
McGuire was placed in a squad car while deputies interviewed the other two people involved. He got out of the squad and ran into a wooded area.
McGuire was located later at his home. He told authorities he drank “way too much alcohol” and the only thing he remembered was the other man holding his head under water. He believed the man was going to drown him, he said.
Officers observed that only McGuire's pants from his knees down was wet. The other man said they fell into a ditch with knee-high water.
