MANKATO — A Mankato man is facing felony charges after he allegedly hit a woman in the head with a frying pan on Thanksgiving.
Keith Derek Smith, 52, was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court with domestic assault, assault causing substantial harm and assault with a dangerous weapon.
A woman took herself to an emergency room after Smith allegedly hit her across the back of the head with a pan during an argument. She had a wound that required two staples to close, according to the court complaint.
The woman said Smith also pushed her to the ground twice on the previous day.
