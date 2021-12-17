MANKATO — A man is in jail after an alleged pursuit through Mankato in a stolen vehicle with two passengers overnight.
A Mankato police officer attempted to pull over a vehicle with a revoked license plate near Roy Erlandson Park at 12:40 a.m. Friday. The driver led the officer on a pursuit before crashing into a tree in the 400 block of Homestead Road, said Jeremy Clifton, assistant director of the Mankato Department of Public Safety.
The driver got out and ran but was caught a few blocks away, Clifton said.
He was identified as Damarcus Deontay Holloway, 25, of Mankato. He was taken to the hospital for an evaluation before he was booked into the Blue Earth County Jail.
Two passengers were evaluated at the scene for minor injuries.
The vehicle involved in the pursuit was determined to have been stolen.
Holloway is facing potential charges including vehicle theft, fleeing police and criminal vehicular operation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.