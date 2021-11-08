MANKATO — A man is in custody after an alleged stabbing Friday night in downtown Mankato.
Christopher John Cook, 20, reportedly stabbed a man he knows during a confrontation over alcohol at about 11:20 p.m. near Cherry and Front streets.
The other man was taken to a hospital and needed surgery but is expected to recover, according to Mankato Department of Public Safety Cmdr. Chris Baukol.
Cook is in the Blue Earth County Jail awaiting possible felony assault charges.
