MANKATO — A high-speed chase from Lake Crystal through Mankato reached speeds approaching 100 mph Tuesday before the stolen vehicle was forced to stop on the city's north side and the driver arrested.
Deputies responded to a report Tuesday morning of a Chrysler Pacifica traveling east at a high rate of speed on Highway 60 in the Lake Crystal area, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's office. It was learned that the Chrysler had been reported stolen earlier in the morning in Heron Lake, a small town on Highway 60 in Jackson County midway between Worthington and Windom.
Deputies located the stolen vehicle, traveling at 98 mph, near the junction of Highways 60 and 169 southwest of Mankato. The male driver, who appeared to be the only occupant, refused to stop.
The pursuit continued north on Highway 169 through Mankato with multiple law enforcement agencies assisting, including Mankato police, North Mankato police, the Nicollet County Sheriff's office, the Minnesota State Patrol and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
"Pursuit intervention techniques were utilized to slow the stolen vehicle and bring it to a stop including Stop Sticks and PIT maneuvers," according to the sheriff's office. "The stolen vehicle was boxed in, and the driver was taken into custody just north of Highway 14 on 169 near the Happy Chef restaurant."
A PIT maneuver describes a tactic for ending a vehicle chase that involves a squad car intentionally hitting a spot on the rear quarter-panel of a fleeing vehicle in a way that causes the vehicle to spin out.
The driver and only occupant of the Chrysler — Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, of Rosemount — complained of minor injuries and was taken to the Mankato hospital before being booked into the Blue Earth County Jail. Martinez is expected to face charges related to the pursuit, the vehicle theft and an outstanding arrest warrant, according to the sheriff's office.
No other injuries occurred among the law enforcement officers or the traveling public during the course of the pursuit.
