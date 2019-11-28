MANKATO — A man was arrested in connection with a knife assault and another male taken to the hospital.
Mankato Police responded to a report of an assault involving a knife on the 300 block of East Hickory Street at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Sidney Bruce, 60, of Mankato, was arrested and taken to jail. The male victim, whose age was not available, was transported by ambulance to the local hospital. The assault happened in a porch. Police said it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
