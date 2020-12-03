NORTH MANKATO — A police officer was injured in a confrontation with an employee at a North Mankato business Wednesday. The employee is in custody.
Officers were called to a report of an employee acting aggressively at Lindsay Windows around 3:45 p.m., according to a news release from the North Mankato Police Department.
An officer was assaulted by Jason Phillip Presler, 48, of Mankato, the release says.
The officer and Presler both sustained minor injuries and were treated at the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato.
Presler is now in the Nicollet County Jail and charges including assaulting a police officer and drug possession are being recommended.
