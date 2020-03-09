MANKATO — A man is in jail after police say he took keys from a coat Saturday afternoon and then used them to enter a church at 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
Anthony P. Wilson, 24, with no permanent address, faces charges of second-degree burglary and theft.
Police say someone affiliated with Canvas Church at 101 Pauley Way, located near New Creation Church off Highway 169 north, went for a run Saturday afternoon and left his jacket outside the church. When he returned, he noticed keys to the church inside his coat pocket were missing. Police say he thought he may have simply lost them.
He was working late that night in the church when Wilson entered. Wilson said he was looking to use the bathroom, but the victim knew he'd locked the doors to the church. After talking with him for a few minutes, Wilson handed over the keys and left. The victim called police, who found Wilson nearby.
