BLOOMINGTON — A 47-year-old man was arrested early Thursday in Oklahoma in connection with a brazen daytime shooting at a Bloomington restaurant that killed a frequent patron.
Law enforcement officers captured the Texas man about 12:30 a.m. and booked him into the Kay County jail in Newkirk, Bloomington police said. Newkirk is about 120 miles north of Oklahoma City near the Kansas border.
The Star Tribune typically does not name suspects until they have been charged.
Police said the suspect pushed his way into Vietnamese restaurant Cô Tu' at 8907 Penn Av. with a weapon and opened fire about 1 p.m. Wednesday. A 49-year-old man was shot and killed; a 25-year-old server was injured.
Investigators said the gunman fled in a white Mercedes Sprinter van with no license plates — the same vehicle the suspect was driving when he was arrested.
"Our hearts go out to the victim and their family as this should be a time of celebration for them but instead it's a time of tremendous grief," Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said in a statement. "We are grateful that we were able to lock up the person responsible for their loss."
Bloomington police said more information on the shooting will be released Monday.
