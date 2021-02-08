AMBOY — A woman allegedly hit a man with bottles and a piece of wood at a rural Amboy residence.
A man said Natalie Rose Brisson, 40, of Rochester, was intoxicated and assaulted him Thursday night. Brisson allegedly kicked his broken leg, broke multiple glass bottles over his back, hit him with a piece of wood, and finally grabbed his beard and hit him repeatedly in the face.
The man had a large cut on his back and was treated by paramedics, according to a court complaint.
Brisson was charged Monday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony assault with a dangerous weapon and felony domestic assault.
