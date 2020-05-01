Eddie Hahn and his fiancee were planning a trip to Las Vegas over Memorial Day weekend to get married.
After Hahn was burned in an apparent house explosion near Mapleton last month, they were hoping he'd be released from the hospital in time to instead now hold a quiet ceremony closer to home.
Rather than a wedding, fiancee Tina DeVlaeminck, of Good Thunder, is now planning a funeral.
Hahn, 45, died unexpectedly Tuesday at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. His heart gave out hours after it appeared he had made it successfully through a skin graft surgery.
Hahn was seriously burned in a fire and explosion April 7 at a house on 568th Avenue south of Mapleton.
The cause remains under investigation, a state fire marshal spokesperson said Friday.
The last thing Hahn remembered was using the clothes dryer in the basement, DeVlaeminck said.
Hahn, of Good Thunder, was staying temporarily at the residence and did not know the address, so he drove himself to the Mapleton fire station for help.
He was airlifted to Regions and was being treated for burns over 45% of his body, according to his fiancee.
“He fought long and hard,” DeVlaeminck said.
A skin graft surgery Monday went well and doctors were hoping it would be the last Hahn would need, his fiancee said. He died following a cardiac arrest the next morning.
Hahn's loved ones weren't allowed to see him in the hospital because no visitors were allowed during the pandemic. Some of them were able to say goodbye at a funeral home before he was cremated.
Memorials will be held in the Mankato region and his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, after it is safe for all his loved ones to gather.
Hahn came to Good Thunder six years ago to be with DeVlaeminck, whom he met through a mutual friend.
He was a tow truck driver in St. Louis and for All-American Towing in Mankato briefly before he achieved his dream of becoming an 18-wheel truck driver. He drove for B&C Marathon Transportation out of Elysian and was anxious to get back on the road, DeVlaeminck said.
When he wasn't driving, he was with family, his fiancee said. He had six children and three grandchildren — some biologically his own and some honorary whom his fiancee said he loved equally.
“He was all about his semi and his family,” she said.
A GoFundMe page originally was intended to help fund accessibility improvements to DeVlaeminck's residence, where Hahn planned to live after he was released from the hospital.
Now donations are being accepted to help with funeral expenses. To contribute, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/eddiehahn.
