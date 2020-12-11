NORTH MANKATO — A North Mankato man is facing felony charges after he allegedly was caught with four kinds of illegal drugs last month.
A Nicollet County sheriff's deputy stopped Michael Joseph Floyd, 53, for driving infractions Nov. 18 on Lor Ray Drive and observed drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, according to a court complaint.
The deputy allegedly found three baggies with a collective 9 grams of methamphetamine, 13 doses of ecstasy, a piece of tin foil with heroin and 95 pills of an anticonvulsant medication in a prescription bottle with someone else's name.
The deputy also reportedly found conversations about drug deals on Floyd's cellphone.
Floyd was charged Tuesday in Nicollet County District Court with multiple felony counts of drug sales and drug possession.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.