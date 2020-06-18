MANKATO — A man is facing felony charges after reportedly displaying a stun gun during a confrontation under the Veterans Memorial Bridge Monday night.
Joshua Anthony Hofman, 27, of Mankato, was charged with felony harassment, felony prohibited possession of a weapon and misdemeanor assault.
Hofman activated a stun gun during a dispute between two groups that were gathered under the bridge around 10:40 p.m., according to a court complaint. Hofman is not allowed to possess a stun gun because of a prior felony threats conviction.
Hofman left before police arrived but officers allegedly reviewed a bystander's video that showed him with a stun gun yelling something to the effect of: “Come on. Let's do it.”
The people involved were not part of the peaceful protest that occurred on the bridge earlier in the night, said Mankato Department of Public Safety Associate Director Dan Schisel.
