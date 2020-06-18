Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.