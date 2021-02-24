LAKE CRYSTAL — A driver allegedly fled while at times going 105 mph and in the wrong lanes of Highway 60.
Shang Robert Williams, 51, of Minneapolis, was charged with felony fleeing police Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A Blue Earth County sheriff's deputy tried to stop an SUV that did not have a visible license plate early Tuesday morning on Highway 60 west of Lake Crystal. The SUV did not stop and sped up to 105 mph, according to a court complaint.
In Lake Crystal the SUV went into the wrong lanes and at one point went onto the shoulder to avoid oncoming vehicles.
Williams eventually stopped on Highway 169 in Mankato and was arrested without incident, the charges say.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.