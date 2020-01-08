MANKATO — A 32-year-old man allegedly punched a woman and used a knife to threaten her and another man in a hotel room Monday.
Brent D. Steinkopf, 37, no permanent address, was charged with felonies for assault and violent threats in Blue Earth County District Court this week.
The woman told police she and Steinkopf were staying with another man in a Riverside Suites Hotel room when Steinkopf charged her and punched her in the face, according to a criminal complaint. She and the man said Steinkopf then took a knife out of his backpack and threatened to kill them.
Steinkopf left before police arrived and his whereabouts are unknown. He’s considered a danger to the public, according to the complaint.
