ST. PETER — A St. Peter man is facing charges after reportedly firing a gun in an occupied house.
Cameron Tyler John Jackson, 25, was charged with felony reckless discharge of a gun and misdemeanor reckless use of a gun Wednesday in Nicollet County District Court.
Jackson reportedly fired a gun on Oct. 13. and the bullet went through a kitchen wall into a living room that was occupied by another person. The bullet then went through a lamp shade, through a couch and into a wood entertainment stand, according to a court complaint.
Jackson reportedly told the other occupant he dropped the gun on the stove and it went off. The other person told authorities he had been worried because Jackson often plays with the gun.
