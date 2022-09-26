MANKATO — Sting operations reportedly led to a felony drug charge against a man selling cocaine in Mankato. 

Edgar Everardo Sanchez, 36, of Madelia, was charged with first-degree drug sales Friday in Blue Earth County District Court. 

Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force conducted controlled buys on Sanchez in June and August, according to a criminal complaint. 

The June purchase resulted in 15.5 grams of cocaine in exchange for $800, while the August purchase resulted in 13.6 grams of cocaine for $700. 

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Trending Video