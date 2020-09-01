LAKE CRYSTAL — A drunken driver got his truck and tractor stuck in a ditch and stole another tractor to try to pull them out, charges say.
James Andrew Harris, 21, of Winnebago, was charged with felony auto theft and misdemeanor DWI Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A witness reported Harris had gone into a Blue Earth County ditch Saturday night and left the scene, possibly to get another tractor.
A responding Lake Crystal police officer spotted Harris on a tractor on Highway 169. A breathalyzer showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.15, according to a court complaint.
The owner of the tractor, who knows Harris, said Harris did not have permission to take the tractor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.