BUTTERFIELD — A man is facing two felony charges for allegedly shooting down a drone that was flying over a Butterfield business.
Travis Duane Winters, 34, of Butterfield, was charged with criminal damage to property and reckless discharge of a weapon within city limits Monday in Watonwan County District Court.
A sheriff's deputy was called Friday to a disturbance at Butterfield Foods. A man said he was flying over the food production company to capture images of the chickens that were being “slaughtered” because of the pandemic.
The drone operator said two people approached and asked what he was doing. Soon after someone shot down his drone, which he said cost nearly $1,900.
Winters admitted he shot the drone with a shotgun, according to the court complaint.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.