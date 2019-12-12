The Free Press
EAGLE LAKE — A man is accused of forcing his way into an Eagle Lake residence and beating, raping and threatening to kill a woman he knows.
Jose Roman Estrada, 33, of New Ulm, was charged with felony counts of burglary, domestic assault, assault with a dangerous weapon, criminal sexual conduct and threats of violence, as well as gross misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and violating a restraining order Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Estrada came to a residence where a woman he knows was visiting Monday morning and forced his way inside and refused to leave, the charges said.
The woman said Estrada pushed her onto a couch, punched her in the chest, sides and back and choked her multiple times. The woman had bruising on her face, chest and arms, according to the court complaint.
Estrada later allegedly displayed a knife with a 3- or 4-inch blade and threatened to kill the woman. He then allegedly raped the woman while a 1-year-old child was in the room.
Estrada left but soon after returned, and when the woman wouldn’t open the door, he reportedly told her: “I’ll find you again and I’ll kill you.”
In an interview with police, Estrada said he was invited into the house and they argued but then had consensual sex. He said he choked her during sex but claimed that also was consensual.
Estrada later conceded he blacks out when he gets angry. He initially denied having a knife but later reportedly said: “I might have, but I don’t know. My head gets so hot when I get angry.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.