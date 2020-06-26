MANKATO — A man who was locked out of a Mankato residence during a confrontation lunged in through a window and stabbed an occupant, charges say.
The attacker then reportedly drove while under the influence and fought with police officers Wednesday night.
Tyler Allen Wolters, 28, of Mankato, was charged with felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and burglary Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court. He also is charged with gross misdemeanor counts of assault, DWI and obstructing the legal process.
The reported victim was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato with a small stab wound to his chest that did not appear to be life-threatening.
According to the court complaint:
Three witnesses told authorities they believed Wolters was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. They said they heard Wolters and another man get into an argument outside a residence on Fifth Avenue around 10:25 p.m. Two witnesses said they heard someone being punched.
One of the witnesses said she went outside and Wolters told her the other man had punched him in the face. The other man said Wolters had swatted a bottle out of his hand.
Wolters became more upset, so the others went inside and locked the door. A witness heard him threaten to get a knife and stab the man with whom he had fought.
Wolters then banged on the doors and windows and removed a screen from a window, witnesses said.
As the other man walked past an open window, Wolters reportedly lunged in through the window and stabbed the man.
Wolters drove away and soon after was stopped by a Mankato police sergeant. The suspect had a knife in his pocket, failed field sobriety tests and refused to take a breathalyzer.
Wolters told the officer he had been punched and initially said he had been stabbed. He admitted he tried to get into the residence through a window.
He had a hand injury he thought occurred while banging on the door, he told authorities. He was taken to the hospital where officers later heard him say he stabbed the other man.
While Wolters was talking on a phone from his hospital room, officers also heard him say he planned to fight with the officers and try to take their guns. He became aggressive toward a hospital security guard who tried to take his phone. He then struggled with officers as they restrained him.
