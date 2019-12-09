MANKATO — A man reportedly was punched unconscious outside a downtown Mankato bar early Saturday morning.
Mankato officers noted two men arguing outside Red Rocks around 1:45 a.m. Officers then saw Katrell Lasalle Jones, 22, punch the other man in the face, a court complaint said. The other man fell backward and was unconscious. He was taken to the Mankato hospital by ambulance.
Jones reportedly told officers he punched the man because the man was bumping into people and being disrespectful.
Jones was charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of assault Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
