LAKE WASHINGTION — A man in his 70s allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase Sunday night that started in a Le Sueur County Park and ended in Mankato.
Lawrence Lyle Barber, 72, of Mena, Arkansas, was charged with felony fleeing police and misdemeanor reckless driving Tuesday in Le Sueur County District Court.
A Le Sueur County sheriff's sergeant checked on a vehicle parked in an area of Lake Washington Regional Park known for drug activity around 9:30 p.m., according to a court complaint.
The occupant appeared to hide something as the sergeant approached and gestured with his middle finger as he sped off.
A chase ensued toward Mankato, then around Eagle Lake, the charges say. Barber allegedly reached a speed of up to 100 mph and avoided two attempts by lawn enforcement to deflate his tires with stop sticks.
Barber reportedly drove over a third set of stop sticks on Highway 14 but continued to drive with a flat rear tire into Mankato. A Madison Lake officer and a Blue Earth County sheriff's deputy finally struck and forced Barber to stop on North Victory Drive near Highway 22, according to the complaint.
A marijuana pipe reportedly was found in Barber's SUV. A sheriff's K9 dog also smelled the possible presence of drugs inside a vehicle door, though no drugs were found before Barber was charged.
After he was arrested, Barber reportedly claimed he was a federal judge and said he fled because he believed officers were trying to kill him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.