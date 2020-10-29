MADISON LAKE — A man has been charged in a bar fight that sent another patron to the hospital.

Christopher John Pearce, 24, was charged with felony assault Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Pearce got into a shoving match with another customer at a Madison Lake bar the early morning of Oct. 4, according to a court complaint. Pearce allegedly admitted he then hit the other man four times.

The other man was taken by ambulance to a hospital. He had a cracked eye socket and needed stitches on his hand.

