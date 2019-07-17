MANKATO — A homeless man arrested on warrants Monday allegedly was in possession of items stolen from two Mankato apartments.
Mattu Khor Chuol, 22, was wanted on three warrants for not appearing at hearings on prior theft, trespassing and theft charges. When he was located, he had $200 in Australian money and a jewelry box with him, a court complaint said.
A few hours later, a resident on Monks Avenue reported an iPad, purse and money, including $200 in Australian currency, were stolen from her apartment.
Later a resident on nearby East Campus View Street reported someone had come through a window into a bedroom where his children were sleeping. The burglar took a jewelry box.
New charges were filed against Chuol Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court, including two counts of felony burglary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.