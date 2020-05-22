NEW ULM — An admitted methamphetamine user fled from Brown County authorities going around 100 mph, charges say.
Jonathan Lane Knaak, 27, of New Ulm was charged with felony counts of fleeing police and drug possession Thursday in Brown County District Court. Other charges include gross misdemeanor driving without insurance and misdemeanor reckless driving.
Authorities received a report Knaak had just purchased drugs and was driving erratically through New Ulm Monday afternoon, according to a court complaint.
A deputy located Knaak on Highway 15 south of town. Knaak allegedly fled around 100 mph while going around other vehicles before he pulled over and was arrested.
Marijuana, syringes with methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia allegedly were in his vehicle. Knaak reportedly admitted he took “two hits” of meth just before he was stopped. Drug test results are pending.
