NORTH MANKATO — A suspect is charged in connection with multiple burglaries at a North Mankato office building.
Kelly Adam Barry, 37, of Mankato, was charged with two felony counts of burglary and two misdemeanor counts of theft Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Electronics were reported stolen from two businesses at Pierce Plaza on Sept. 4, according to a court complaint. A maintenance room also was broken into and keys to four businesses were taken.
Surveillance video showed a man later identified as Barry in one of the burglarized offices. Barry worked for another business in the building.
Some of the stolen electronics allegedly were found in Barry's possession.
He allegedly admitted he went into three or four businesses after another man asked him to do so and offered him money and methamphetamine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.