MANKATO — A wanted Colorado man allegedly led authorities on a pursuit while high on methamphetamine after shoplifting from a Mankato store.
Daniel Lee Malone, 40, of Centennial, Colorado, was charged with felony fleeing police, gross misdemeanor drug possession and misdemeanor DWI Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A Mankato police officer attempted to pull over a shoplifter as he drove away from Menards just before noon Thursday, according to a court complaint. The driver, identified as Malone, allegedly would not stop and got onto eastbound Highway 14.
Malone reportedly went around multiple sets of stop sticks before he pulled over east of Waseca.
Malone allegedly failed sobriety tests and admitted to using methamphetamine, which was found in the vehicle, authorities said.
Malone said he fled because he has a warrant in Colorado, the charges say.
