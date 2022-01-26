LE SUEUR — A Cleveland man allegedly was high and driving to get more methamphetamine when he crashed near Le Sueur in December and seriously injured a passenger.
Michael Jacob Passmore, 37, was charged with felony criminal vehicular operation Wednesday in Le Sueur County District Court. He also is charged with misdemeanor counts of careless driving, failure to drive with due care, driving after license revocation and not having insurance.
According to a court complaint:
Passmore rolled his SUV into a field off of Le Sueur County Road 15 southeast of Le Sueur around 5:25 a.m. Dec. 2. One of two passengers was thrown from the vehicle into a ditch.
The woman was taken via helicopter to the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester, where she was hospitalized for 12 days. She had broken bones in her spine, ribs, shoulder and pelvis.
Passmore and another passenger had non-life-threatening injuries.
A witness said the SUV was going about 80 mph on the 55 mph road and he saw sparks before the SUV rolled several times into a field.
He did not see who was driving.
Passmore claimed the passenger who was not seriously injured had been driving.
That passenger also initially said she was the driver. They both said they were headed to Le Sueur to buy cigarettes and a tire came off.
Both passengers later told a Le Sueur County sheriff investigator Passmore was driving. The woman who initially said she was driving said Passmore asked her to lie and she did so because she was high and in shock.
Both passengers said they believed Passmore was high at the time of the crash, which they said occurred while they were en route to Le Sueur to get drugs.
The woman who initially claimed she had been driving said they used methamphetamine together before they left.
She said Passmore was speeding, went off the side of the road and lost a wheel before the SUV rolled.
