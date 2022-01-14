ST. PETER — A St. Peter man is accused of stealing seven vehicles and a fish house from a St. Peter property following the owner's death.
Jacob John Friedrichs, 39, was charged with felony counts of theft Friday in Nicollet County District Court.
In October six cars and trucks, a motorcycle and a fish house were reported missing from a St. Peter property that went up for sale after the owner died. The missing items were valued at about $40,000, according to a court complaint.
Several of the missing vehicles and the fish house were recovered in the possession of man who said he got them from Friedrichs.
Two vehicles were found on the property of another person who said she was letting Friedrichs store them.
The seventh vehicle was found on Friedrich's mother's property.
