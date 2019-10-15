MANKATO — A man is facing felony charges after he allegedly ruptured a boy’s eardrum.

Chazz Lee Roberts, 40, of Mapleton, allegedly slapped a 13-year-old in the head last month in Mankato. The boy had pain and hearing loss from a ruptured eardrum that was expected to heal on its own, according to a court complaint.

Roberts reportedly admitted to slapping the boy. He was charged with felony counts of assault and malicious punishment of a child as well as misdemeanor domestic assault Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

