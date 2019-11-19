MANKATO — A man allegedly assaulted bystanders and police officers and yelled a racial slur after he was removed from a downtown Mankato bar.
Ronald Arthur Westberry III, 30, of Mankato, was charged with felony and gross misdemeanor counts of assaulting police officers, two gross misdemeanor counts of assaulting citizens, gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process and misdemeanor disorderly conduct on Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Westberry repeatedly yelled a racial slur and grabbed himself inappropriately after he was kicked out of Red Rocks early Saturday morning, according to the court complaint.
He allegedly tried to spit on a passerby and then hit another man in the head.
He then fought with two Mankato police officers as they took him into custody, a court complaint said. He spit on one officer. He tried to punch another officer in the head but the officer ducked and was struck in the shoulder, the charges said.
