MANKATO — A homeless man is facing several charges after he allegedly was caught with drugs and injured and yelled racial slurs at a police officer.
Brent David Steinkopf, 36, was charged with felony drug possession and gross misdemeanor counts of assault on a police officer, assault motivated by bias and obstructing the legal process Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Mankato police officers arrested Steinkopf Monday morning at the Salvation Army on a warrant for failing to appear at a hearing on prior property damage and disorderly conduct charges.
Steinkopf reportedly said he hates police and called an officer racial slurs. He allegedly resisted arrest, at one point kicking or kneeing the officer in the leg.
He allegedly was in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia that contained a trace of methamphetamine.
