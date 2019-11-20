MANKATO — A man allegedly assaulted four people in a downtown Mankato bar early Saturday morning.
Darrell Lamont Sims II, 25, of Mankato, was charged with one felony and four misdemeanor counts of assault Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Three people told Mankato police they saw Sims push and punch a woman inside Red Rocks. One of the witnesses said she intervened and Sims pushed and tried to punch her.
A second witness then intervened and he was punched in the face. The third witness got involved and also was struck, according to the court complaint.
The man who was punched in the face was unable to open one of his eyes and was taken by ambulance to the emergency room. He was diagnosed with a broken eye socket bone.
