MANKATO — A man allegedly forced entry into a Mankato residence and took money from a pregnant woman with whom he is not allowed to have any contact.
Ezekiel Marshall Burkhalter Sr., 24, who does not have a permanent address, was charged with felony counts of burglary, robbery and violating a no-contact order Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A woman told authorities she answered her door expecting someone else on Nov. 25, and Burkhalter pushed his way inside, took $30 out of her hand, bit it and pulled her hair. Burkhalter left but soon after tried to come back in through windows, according to a court complaint.
Burkhalter reportedly admitted to trying to come in through a window but denied assaulting the woman.
A no-contact order was issued by a judge in October after Burkhalter was charged with a misdemeanor assault involving the same woman.
