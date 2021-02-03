MANKATO — A North Mankato man is again accused of exposing himself to a woman he stopped to ask for directions.
Thomas Andrew Partridge, 21, was charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
On Jan. 24 a woman said she was walking her dog in the area of North Sixth Street and Madison Avenue in Mankato when a young man in a red car with front-end damage stopped and asked for directions. The man then asked her to look at a map on his cellphone, at which point the woman said she stepped closer and saw the man was stroking his exposed genitals.
The woman later identified Partridge from a photograph, according to a court complaint.
Partridge also was charged with the same crime in Mankato in July. Two women reported a red car with front-end damage stopped and a man they later identified as Partridge exposed himself after asking for directions.
