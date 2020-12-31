MAPLETON — A man allegedly tried to flee from Mapleton police officers but did not get very far after crashing into a snowbank.
Officers tried to stop Paul Peter Jal, 21, of Mankato, for having expired license plate tabs Wednesday afternoon and he went around a squad and sped off, according to a court complaint. He allegedly ran the stop sign at Central Avenue and Silver Street then lost control of his vehicle and hit a snow bank and curb.
Jal then reportedly got out and ran but he was caught.
Jal was charged Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony fleeing police in a vehicle and misdemeanor fleeing police on foot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.