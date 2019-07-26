MANKATO — A Twin Cities man who allegedly came to Mankato to have sex with a girl he met online in May is now facing criminal charges.
Vijaya Kumar Soman, 36, of Medina, was charged with felony counts of criminal sexual conduct Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A 14-year-old girl was reported missing in May. When she was located, the girl told police she met a man on a dating app and they went to a Mankato hotel and had sex.
The girl did not know the man's name, according to the court complaint. But a witness who saw him pick up the girl outside a public building took down his license place, which led police to Soman.
Soman allegedly admitted to having sex with the girl, whom he said he assumed was 18 because she was on an adults-only app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.