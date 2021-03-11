GOOD THUNDER — Authorities are looking for a onetime Good Thunder man accused of molesting a young girl.
Samuel Charles Hill, 48, was charged with felony criminal sexual conduct Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court. A warrant has been issued for his arrest but Hill does not have a permanent address.
A girl says Hill molested her when she was 5 or 6 years old in 2017 or 2018 when he lived in Blue Earth County, according to a court complaint.
Hill denied sexually assaulting the girl but reportedly said he might have accidentally touched her inappropriately.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.