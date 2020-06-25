MANKATO — A man allegedly punched two people at a Mankato hotel and one of the victims needed stitches.
Michael Karstein Eng III, 31, was charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of assault Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court. He also is charged with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and obstructing the legal process.
Eng is living at the Riverfront Suites and became confrontational with other hotel occupants Tuesday evening. He allegedly punched a man in the face and then punched a woman after calling her names. The man was taken to a hospital with a split lip that needed stitches.
Eng then reportedly resisted arrest while yelling things such as, “I can’t breathe.” After officers got him into the squad car he wrapped the seat belt around his neck. He was taken to a hospital for an evaluation before he was booked into jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.