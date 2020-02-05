MANKATO — A man is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl during a party in November.
Nicholas Jamal Miller, 20, of Mankato, was charged with felony counts of criminal sexual conduct against a juvenile and against an impaired victim Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A 15-year-old told police she was drinking at a Mankato house party with other young people when Miller pulled her into a bathroom and they had sexual contact. The girl said she was heavily intoxicated and could not remember if she consented, according to a court complaint.
