WASECA — A man is accused of sexually abusing two girls over a multiyear period.
Dayton Howard Fieck, 21, of West Concord, was charged with felony criminal sexual conduct Monday in Waseca County District Court.
A girl who is now 17 years old told authorities Fieck repeatedly sexually assaulted her between 2011 and 2016. A 15-year-old girl reported Fieck sexually assaulted her multiple times between approximately 2013 and 2016. The assaults allegedly occurred in Waseca and Olmsted counties.
Fieck admitted he had sexual contact with both girls, according to the court complaint.
Fieck was charged as an adult because some of the abuse allegedly occurred after he turned 18.
