MANKATO — A man is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl he knows in a Mankato parking ramp last year.
Abdiaziz Abdi Ahmed, 23, of Shakopee, was charged with felony criminal sexual conduct Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A girl told a mandated reporter and then authorities that Ahmed sexually assaulted her in October 2020, the charges say. Ahmed allegedly admitted he had sexual contact with the girl.
