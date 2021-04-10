WASECA — A 37-year-old man is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting three girls he knows in Waseca County.
Roy Hartvick Dehoff, of Claremont, was charged with 12 counts of felony criminal sexual conduct and felony juvenile prostitution Thursday in Waseca County District Court.
Three girls, ages 15, 14 and 12, recently told a social worker and a Waseca County investigator they were being repeatedly sexually abused by Dehoff, according to a court complaint.
The 15-year-old reported the abuse started when she was 11 or 12 and the younger girls said the abuse started when they were around 9 years old.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.